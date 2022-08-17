DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLocal stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in DLocal by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,635,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,725 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

