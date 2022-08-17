DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in July

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 15th total of 7,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLO. New Street Research upgraded DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

DLocal Stock Performance

DLocal stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. DLocal has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.43.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.56 million. DLocal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 32.37%. DLocal’s quarterly revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in DLocal by 251.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,635,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,933,000 after buying an additional 1,169,725 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,909,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,118,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLocal Company Profile



DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

