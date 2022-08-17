DOC.COM Price Tops $0.0022 (MTC)

DOC.COM (MTC) traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last week, DOC.COM has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DOC.COM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DOC.COM has a market cap of $1.71 million and $90,720.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,361.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004300 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00034464 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00066699 BTC.

About DOC.COM

MTC is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 773,580,398 coins. DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic. The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC.

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

