Dogecoin Market Capitalization Hits $11.28 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 16th. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 25% higher against the dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.28 billion and approximately $1.93 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.83 or 0.00265601 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000813 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000976 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Dogecoin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

