Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) CEO Sells $1,335,040.00 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of DLB traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 256,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,019. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.78.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

