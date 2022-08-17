Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $255.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.46. The stock has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $912,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.