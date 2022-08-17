Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Increased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $682,062.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,288 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,602 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $245.70 and a 200-day moving average of $229.46. The company has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

