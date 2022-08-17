Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.69.

NYSE:DG opened at $256.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.46. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio Zuazo sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total transaction of $682,062.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,538.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,288 shares of company stock worth $3,089,602. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

