Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Domo from $88.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.40.

Domo Stock Performance

Shares of Domo stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,899. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.48. Domo has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28.

Insider Activity at Domo

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $185,312.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 6,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $185,312.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,171 shares in the company, valued at $10,351,368.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Wong sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $101,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 299,027 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,602.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Domo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,224,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,516,000 after purchasing an additional 87,504 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,102,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,337,000 after purchasing an additional 60,090 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Domo by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,775,000 after purchasing an additional 276,217 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Domo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,434,000 after purchasing an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 21.4% during the first quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

