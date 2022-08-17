Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,030,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 682,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,224. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inari Medical Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Inari Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $1,671,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Inari Medical by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 694,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,927,000 after purchasing an additional 81,166 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Articles

