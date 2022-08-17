Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $565,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,206,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,030,278.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NARI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 682,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,224. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on NARI. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.67.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
