Donald Win Young Acquires 15,375 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young purchased 15,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $41,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,451.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 17th, Donald Win Young purchased 40,400 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $107,464.00.
Newpark Resources Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of NR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 391,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,527. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $248.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
About Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
