Donald Win Young Acquires 15,375 Shares of Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Stock

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Rating) Director Donald Win Young purchased 15,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $41,358.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,451.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donald Win Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, Donald Win Young purchased 40,400 shares of Newpark Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $107,464.00.

Newpark Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 391,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,527. Newpark Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $4.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $248.16 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 18,458 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Newpark Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Newpark Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,357,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Newpark Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

