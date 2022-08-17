Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Short Interest Update

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 433,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 407,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.2% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dorman Products by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Dorman Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 28,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.6 %

DORM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.48. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,420. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dorman Products ( NASDAQ:DORM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.57 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DORM. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Dorman Products to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Dorman Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

