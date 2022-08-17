Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 950,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $135.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

NYSE DOV traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $139.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.89. Dover has a twelve month low of $116.66 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.45%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

