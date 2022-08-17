Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) Short Interest Up 6.2% in July

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,700 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 15th total of 80,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Stock Performance

Shares of DGNU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.77. 6,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,075. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.77. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth approximately $610,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

