Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the July 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Eastside Distilling Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of EAST stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 102,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,157. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.83. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.38.

Get Eastside Distilling alerts:

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 64.87% and a negative net margin of 53.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastside Distilling will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 643,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. 15.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eastside Distilling in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

About Eastside Distilling

(Get Rating)

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning and Bottling. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eastside Distilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastside Distilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.