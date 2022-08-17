eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Holdings Cut by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services decreased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,172 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in eBay were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,902 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.51. 135,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,108,577. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 115.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of eBay to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

