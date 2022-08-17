Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $58.82

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 58.82 ($0.71) and traded as low as GBX 52.80 ($0.64). Ebiquity shares last traded at GBX 54 ($0.65), with a volume of 23,420 shares traded.

Ebiquity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £64.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 54.63 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 58.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.60.

About Ebiquity

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides media consultancy and investment analysis services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media and Analytics & Tech. It offers analysis and advisory services in the areas of media management, media performance, marketing effectiveness, technology advisory, and contract compliance services.

