ECN Capital Corp. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Cormark raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a report issued on Friday, August 12th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ECN Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.51 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for ECN Capital’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.65.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$7.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.01. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.26.

In related news, Director Karen Lynne Martin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.89 per share, with a total value of C$88,363.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$598,839.44.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

