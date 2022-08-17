ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 2.3%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 42 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.51). Approximately 5,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 43.50 ($0.53).

ECSC Group Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £4.25 million and a PE ratio of -8.02.

About ECSC Group

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection and Response, and Vendor Products.

