Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.01 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.06-$1.13 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELAN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ELAN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.79. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,452,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,496,000 after buying an additional 650,715 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,217,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,045 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,105,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,163 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 5,838,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,258,000 after acquiring an additional 736,733 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.