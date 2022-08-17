Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, October 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th.

Elbit Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Elbit Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Elbit Systems to earn $9.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of ESLT traded down $4.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.59. 33,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,686. Elbit Systems has a 52 week low of $141.96 and a 52 week high of $244.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.55.

Elbit Systems ( NASDAQ:ESLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

