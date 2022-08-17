Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) Senior Officer Sells C$10,206.00 in Stock

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Halliday sold 600 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.01, for a total value of C$10,206.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,445,867.01.

On Monday, August 15th, James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of Element Fleet Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total value of C$573,532.23.

Shares of TSE EFN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 120,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,853. The firm has a market cap of C$6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a twelve month low of C$10.99 and a twelve month high of C$17.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This is an increase from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upgraded Element Fleet Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.17.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

