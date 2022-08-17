Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,996,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,866,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

