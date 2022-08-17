Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Short Interest Update

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Element Solutions by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,097,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,973 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,844,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,996,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,866,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,131,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.34. The stock had a trading volume of 54,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Element Solutions has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESIGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Element Solutions’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Element Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

