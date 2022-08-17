Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Short Interest Down 13.5% in July

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,500 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 65,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 635,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Elevation Oncology Stock Down 5.1 %

ELEV opened at $1.29 on Wednesday. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELEV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elevation Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on Elevation Oncology from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity at Elevation Oncology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Elevation Oncology news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 702,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $2,895,276.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,905,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,371.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

