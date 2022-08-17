Elrond (EGLD) Trading 15.3% Lower This Week

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 17th. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for approximately $58.30 or 0.00248939 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $36.83 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00112548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00021755 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00033129 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008790 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,013,413 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork.

Elrond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

