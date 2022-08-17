Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $89.26. 67,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533,450. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

