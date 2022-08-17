EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Down 6.4% in July

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMX Royalty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMX. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,010,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 697,046 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 465,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 19,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter.

EMX Royalty Trading Down 1.0 %

EMX Royalty stock opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. EMX Royalty has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMX Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:EMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of EMX Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway.

