Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up to $112.73

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.73, but opened at $115.00. Endava shares last traded at $110.52, with a volume of 448 shares.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.
Endava Stock Down 3.5 %
The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69.
Endava Company Profile
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
