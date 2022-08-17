Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Gap Up to $112.73

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $112.73, but opened at $115.00. Endava shares last traded at $110.52, with a volume of 448 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen decreased their target price on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.67.

Endava Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.54 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endava

Endava Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Endava by 255.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,936 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Endava by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Endava by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Endava by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Endava by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,731,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

