Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Short Interest Down 11.7% in July

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,590,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 41,450,000 shares. Approximately 18.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endo International

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 855,145 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Endo International by 161.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 426,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 263,322 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter worth about $814,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Endo International by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 438,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 111,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Endo International by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 217,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,966 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endo International Stock Down 23.3 %

Shares of ENDP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 233,920,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,605,367. Endo International has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Endo International

ENDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Endo International from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Endo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

