Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Energizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Energizer from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Energizer from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE:ENR opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. Energizer has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $41.62.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.47 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.40%.

In related news, Director Bill G. Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $160,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 23.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 13,766 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 40.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

