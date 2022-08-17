Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFOI shares. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
