Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Trading Up 3%

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.64 and last traded at $14.46. Approximately 67,567 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,936,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.04.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com lowered Enerplus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Enerplus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 3.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 26,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 5.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

