EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for EnerSys’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.78 EPS.

ENS has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ENS opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.76. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $55.60 and a 52 week high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $907.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EnerSys

(Get Rating)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.