Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) shares rose 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63. Approximately 1,912 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 143,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.29.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

