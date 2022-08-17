Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Down 12.7% in July

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 119,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 651,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Engie Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENGIY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.23. The stock had a trading volume of 222,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. Engie has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Get Engie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Engie from €18.00 ($18.37) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($17.35) to €17.50 ($17.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($14.29) to €15.50 ($15.82) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.