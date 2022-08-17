Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.33. Approximately 214,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,013,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Enovix in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.13.

Enovix Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 2.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,980 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enovix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enovix by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.8% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Enovix by 20.3% during the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 13,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovix in the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

