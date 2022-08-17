Enovix Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 27,908 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 458% compared to the average daily volume of 4,997 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ENVX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Enovix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Enovix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovix

In other news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,407,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,726,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gardner Cameron Dales sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 999,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,993,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,980 in the last 90 days. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Enovix Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Enovix in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 205,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,703. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.73. Enovix has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enovix will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

