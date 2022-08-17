Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,902 shares in the company, valued at $27,223,073.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,553 shares of company stock worth $43,198,403. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $292.94 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $308.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $261.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Enphase Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

