Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 893,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,544,180 shares during the period. Envista accounts for about 2.5% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Envista worth $43,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 6,253,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,778,000 after purchasing an additional 168,719 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after buying an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,353,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,172,000 after acquiring an additional 373,330 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.5% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Envista by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,040,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,932,000 after acquiring an additional 406,559 shares during the period.

NVST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NVST stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.11. 4,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

