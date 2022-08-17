EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 873.3% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express by 823.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE:AXP opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $134.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AXP. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.