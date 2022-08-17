EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,303,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,253,000 after buying an additional 373,990 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,925,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,701,000 after acquiring an additional 337,723 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,991,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,564,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,544,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,912,000.

SDY opened at $132.34 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $113.22 and a 1-year high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

