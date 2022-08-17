EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 522 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EPG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after purchasing an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,766,000 after buying an additional 136,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $126.48 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.95.

