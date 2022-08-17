Epic Cash (EPIC) Price Down 14.4% Over Last Week

Epic Cash (EPIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a total market cap of $10.16 million and $10,936.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Epic Cash has traded down 14.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070233 BTC.

About Epic Cash

Epic Cash (EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 14,781,172 coins. The official message board for Epic Cash is medium.com/epic-cash. Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech.

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

