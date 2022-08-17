EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX) Short Interest Update

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,450,000 shares, a decrease of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 20,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
EQRx Trading Down 3.0 %
EQRx stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.83. 2,000,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,057. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. EQRx has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.99.
EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQRx will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently commented on EQRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EQRx in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on EQRx in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.37.
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
