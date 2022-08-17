Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Immunocore Holdings plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Immunocore in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($2.14) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen started coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Immunocore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $53.69 on Monday. Immunocore has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Immunocore in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in Immunocore in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

