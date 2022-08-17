Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 17th (ADIL, BKD, BW, CHRW, CMCLF, CNSP, FUBO, GILD, GRAMF, GRPN)

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 17th:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Vertical Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. to a market perform rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.