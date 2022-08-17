Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for August 17th (ADIL, BKD, BW, CHRW, CMCLF, CNSP, FUBO, GILD, GRAMF, GRPN)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 17th:

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. Vertical Research currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

China Molybdenum (OTC:CMCLF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a buy rating to a hold rating.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. Wedbush currently has $6.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $6.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $25.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $24.00.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $260.00 target price on the stock.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $4.50 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) was downgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $102.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.62) target price on the stock.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

Temple & Webster Group (OTCMKTS:TPLWF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $160.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $200.00.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. to a market perform rating.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was downgraded by analysts at Itau BBA Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $2.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $7.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

