Ergo Price Hits $3.29 (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. In the last week, Ergo has traded 46% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.29 or 0.00014047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market cap of $105.46 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,849.11 or 0.07884437 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00172732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00259376 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.50 or 0.00722747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.02 or 0.00571450 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005219 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000920 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

