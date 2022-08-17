Erik J. Anderson Sells 5,000 Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Stock

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total value of $124,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 594,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,792,649.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Callaway Golf Trading Down 0.2 %

Callaway Golf stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,592. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $31.68.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELY. TheStreet raised Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 1.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callaway Golf by 1,165.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 678,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,844,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 42.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.