Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Shares Sold by Jeereddi Investments LP

Jeereddi Investments LP trimmed its holdings in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) by 95.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,196,614 shares during the quarter. Eros STX Global accounts for about 2.2% of Jeereddi Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jeereddi Investments LP owned 10.24% of Eros STX Global worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 2,451.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 132,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127,653 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global during the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eros STX Global by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,229,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 225,342 shares during the period.

Eros STX Global Price Performance

NYSE ESGC traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.66. 205,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. Eros STX Global Co. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $33.60.

Eros STX Global Company Profile

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

