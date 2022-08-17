ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion.

ESAB Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ESAB stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $44.45. 2,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,341. ESAB has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $58.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ESAB from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

ESAB Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESAB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000.

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

