ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Short Interest Update

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESSA Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 42,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESSA Bancorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.11. 280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,390. The company has a market cap of $198.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.35. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, research analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESSA Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.